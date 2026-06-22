Groups risk, claims, vulnerable customers and CPD, The COVER Review has it all this week
Join COVER editor, Cameron Roberts, as he discusses the top stories from this week in protection and health. Our top stories this week are: Group risk pays out £2.69bn in 2025: GRiD CII publishes vulnerability data guidance VitalityLife pays out £149m in 2025 Royal London pays out £821m in 2025 CPD: How to overcome protection and mortgage challenges
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