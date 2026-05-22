Employers concerned about lack of state support for employee health and wellbeing

Around 70% of employers said there is a lack of state support for the health and wellbeing of UK workers, according to research by industry body, GRiD.
The number of employers who held this view has increased over the past 12 months, rising from 63% in 2025. According to the survey of 500 HR decision makers, mental health support was cited by employers as the area where a lack of state provision is felt most, with 43% of employers agreeing that this affects them and their colleagues. There were also concerns around the lack of access to financial support for workers if they are unable to work due to sickness or injury (39%), a lack of access to preventative care (38%) and support for physical health (35%). The industry body also s...
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