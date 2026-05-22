COVER's editorial team, Cameron Roberts and Jaskeet Briah, discuss the must-read stories of the week commencing 18 May 2026. The top stories this week are: Decline in new sales for most protection lines: Swiss Re Term & Health Watch DWP to overhaul 'broken' fit note system Half of adults have no financial plan for future care costs Professional skills: If protection feels salesy, it's because the adviser is unclear on their role