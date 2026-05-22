Swiss Re’s Term & Health Watch 2026, a government overhaul to the fit note system, long-term care planning and more headline this week’s COVER Review.
COVER's editorial team, Cameron Roberts and Jaskeet Briah, discuss the must-read stories of the week commencing 18 May 2026. The top stories this week are: Decline in new sales for most protection lines: Swiss Re Term & Health Watch DWP to overhaul 'broken' fit note system Half of adults have no financial plan for future care costs Professional skills: If protection feels salesy, it's because the adviser is unclear on their role
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