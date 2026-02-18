IPTF adds four members

The new members include Swiss Re, Instanda, RGI Solutions and Fineos, they joined in February 2026 to support the work of the IPTF. This brings the IPTF's membership base up to 39 firms from across the protection industry. Nathan Hill, head L&H client markets UK&I, and director, market units L&H reinsurance, Swiss Re, said the reinsurer will look to support the IPTF's work in improving access to products through innovation in proposition and journey, as well as promoting the importance of education and awareness. Michael Kelly, CEO, FINEOS, added that the collaboration aligns with ...