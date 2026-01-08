Being unable to work during ill-health impacting confidence

The provider surveyed 2,612 working adults living in the UK, finding that while most respondents across all generations agreed with the sentiment, millennial workers would be most impacted. Most millennials (91%) said being unable to work due to ill-health would have an effect, with 37% believing it would have a "major" impact, compared to 23% of Gen Z respondents who said it would have a major impact. Women's personal confidence was also found more likely to be affected than men. Overall, 38% of women believed it would have a major impact compared to 28% of men, while 6% of women tho...