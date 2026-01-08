Being unable to work during ill-health impacting confidence

Cirencester Friendly research

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 2 min read

Around 85% of UK workers have said that being unable to work due to illness or injury would damage their personal confidence, while 33% believed it would have a “major” impact, according to research by Cirencester Friendly.

The provider surveyed 2,612 working adults living in the UK, finding that while most respondents across all generations agreed with the sentiment, millennial workers would be most impacted. Most millennials (91%) said being unable to work due to ill-health would have an effect, with 37% believing it would have a "major" impact, compared to 23% of Gen Z respondents who said it would have a major impact. Women's personal confidence was also found more likely to be affected than men. Overall, 38% of women believed it would have a major impact compared to 28% of men, while 6% of women tho...

To continue reading this article...

Join COVER for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

Jaskeet Briah
Author spotlight

Jaskeet Briah

Reporter

View profile
More from Jaskeet Briah

16% of patients on NHS waiting list more than 12 months

The Exeter appoints James Shepherd to board

More on Income Protection

Being unable to work during ill-health impacting confidence
Income Protection

Being unable to work during ill-health impacting confidence

Cirencester Friendly research

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 08 January 2026 • 2 min read
Profile of an IP customer: BMI and protection
Income Protection

Profile of an IP customer: BMI and protection

Weighing the facts

Jo Miller and Warren O'Connell
clock 11 December 2025 • 3 min read
Low IP uptake due to misconceptions: Shepherds Friendly
Income Protection

Low IP uptake due to misconceptions: Shepherds Friendly

14% of working adults have IP

Cameron Roberts
Cameron Roberts
clock 24 November 2025 • 2 min read