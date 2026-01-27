AI 'major opportunity' to improve customer outcomes: FCA

The watchdog has today (27 January) launched a review into how AI could reshape retail financial services over the next decade. The review, led by FCA executive director of consumers and competition Sheldon Mills, will examine how AI could affect consumers, firms, markets and regulators by 2030 and beyond. It will also seek industry views across four interconnected themes, including market structure, consumer outcomes and the future regulatory approach. Mills said: "With a fast-moving technology like AI, I fully support encouraging continued innovation and adoption. And as the FCA's l...