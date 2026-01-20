Profile of an IP customer: Indexation

Inflation has become an unavoidable part of daily life in the UK. From groceries to energy bills, everyone feels the pinch and for those with long-term protection policies, inflation is a silent risk that can quietly erode the real value of their cover. This is why indexation is such a critical feature of income protection and why the 2024 market data leaves room for concern. Currently, individual policies are more likely to be sold on a level basis, while multi-benefit (menu) policies lean towards increasing benefits. Encouragingly, over one quarter of menu plans in 2024 were sold on...