MetLife enters Irish market

The group product will be distributed exclusively through brokers, according to the provider. Dubbed 360Health, the product will aim to support families in case of bereavement, alongside value-added services including virtual GP appointments and wellbeing support. Wayne Gibbons, Ireland country lead, said: "Group life is about more than a pay out. It's about giving employees peace of mind, helping families through the hardest moments and giving employers confidence that their people are supported." The provider said in its statement that the entry into the market signals an expansi...