MetLife enters Irish market

Launches group life cover

Cameron Roberts
clock • 1 min read

Insurer, MetLife, announced today (6 January, 2026) that it would be entering the Irish insurance market with its group life cover.

The group product will be distributed exclusively through brokers, according to the provider. Dubbed 360Health, the product will aim to support families in case of bereavement, alongside value-added services including virtual GP appointments and wellbeing support. Wayne Gibbons, Ireland country lead, said: "Group life is about more than a pay out. It's about giving employees peace of mind, helping families through the hardest moments and giving employers confidence that their people are supported." The provider said in its statement that the entry into the market signals an expansi...

To continue reading this article...

Join COVER for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

Cameron Roberts
Author spotlight

Cameron Roberts

View profile
More from Cameron Roberts

Rising costs leading to funeral financial strain: SunLife

New global chief underwriting and claims officer for Pacific Life Re

More on Insurer

Rising costs leading to funeral financial strain: SunLife
Insurer

Rising costs leading to funeral financial strain: SunLife

70% of people have a provision to pay for funeral

Cameron Roberts
Cameron Roberts
clock 09 January 2026 • 1 min read
New global chief underwriting and claims officer for Pacific Life Re
Insurer

New global chief underwriting and claims officer for Pacific Life Re

Jia Yi Tan appointed

Cameron Roberts
Cameron Roberts
clock 08 January 2026 • 1 min read
L&G retail updates underwriting process
Insurer

L&G retail updates underwriting process

Application simplification

Cameron Roberts
Cameron Roberts
clock 08 January 2026 • 1 min read