Vitality records depression symptoms drop of 40% from AI support

The insurer piloted the app among 60,000 UK VitalityHealth members that were offered access to Wysa Premium for one year to improve their mental wellbeing, after being screened as "likely" to need mental health support.

During the onboarding stage, each member's anxiety and depression scores were measured through standardised clinical questionnaires - GAD-7 for generalised anxiety disorder and PHQ-9 for depression.

According to Vitality, "statistically and clinically significant improvements" were witnessed in the mental health assessment scores after 28 days, across all the different cohorts.

The provider recorded a 31% reduction in "moderate" anxiety symptoms before and after screening on GAD-7, with the average scores of 14.5 reduced to 10, and there was a 38% reduction for "severe" anxiety as average scores of 17.4 reduced to 12.5.

For depression, symptoms declined 40% for those suffering "moderate" depression with average scores of 16.6 being reduced to 10.2 within PHQ-9 screening questionnaires. Meanwhile, Vitality recorded a 35% decline in symptoms for those with "severe" depression as average scores of 19.1 reduced to 12.5.

Wysa uses Natural Language Processing to understand a user's free text inputs with an AI chatbot, and every response is written by a qualified psychologist and tested for clinical safety. An automated self-care pathway is generated through the app based on the triage scores and AI conversation.

The AI chat bot then guides the user through Wysa's library of "evidence-based" mental wellbeing exercises, with notifications being sent at agreed check-in times. Specific recommendations are also made for exercises, such as sleep stories in the evening, and weekly reports and personal progress tracking are conducted.

Overall, 83% of Vitality members who took part in the pilot said they found Wysa "helpful", Vitality detailed, while 88% came back repeatedly to use the app.

Looking ahead, Vitality stated it plans to increase the access and utilisation of Wysa to the wider membership of Vitality to support prevention and early intervention for mental health.

Katie Tryon, director of health strategy at Vitality, commented: "The impact of digital self-help for members we identified as moderate or high need is significant. The results demonstrate the potential as a preventive tool as well as providing on-demand support for those who need it. We look forward to continuing to work with Wysa to extend access to more Vitality members."

Ramakant Vempati, founder of Wysa, said: "The improvements in scores are extremely positive and show that Wysa helps at clinically significant levels for those suffering moderate to severe symptoms. This is further evidence that Wysa genuinely helps people on a large scale.

"We believe that prevention and self-help is key to preventing symptoms from worsening, so we are very much in support of Vitality's plans to offer Wysa to all members, regardless of need."