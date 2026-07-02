Third of UK adults unsure if the NHS could fully meet their needs

According to the provider's Consumer Health and Finance Tracker, 44% of those in the 45-54 age group were uncertain about whether they would be able to access "sufficient" care. Across the board, 43% of UK adults accessed at least one private healthcare service in the last six months, with 49% expecting waiting times to increase over the next six months. Of the private healthcare services used, dental services had the most usage (20%), followed by mental health support (10%) and private GP consultations (10%). While 24% of private healthcare users were able to use an insurance prod...