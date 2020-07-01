VitalityLife
SPOTLIGHT: Dementia
The funding debate shows no sign of abating
Vitality makes serious illness cover changes
With child cover enhancements
Vitality announces The Running World Cup
‘The world’s biggest mass sporting event’
Vitality unveils RAND economic impact study
Benefits of physical activity globally
SPOTLIGHT: Underwriting evolution
Will automation spell the end for underwriters?
VitalityLife 'halves policy paperwork'
By adopting ‘modular approach’
SPOTLIGHT: Coronary Heart Disease
Open heart surgery: Its history and how it is underwritten
COVER Customer Care Awards 2019 eBook out now
Read your free copy now
Vitality paid £56.3m in claims and £81m in member benefits in 2018
New Claims and Benefits report
Jeff Prestridge: Dementia is a cruel and wicked illness
Two million UK people estimated to have dementia by 2051
Vitality mortgage plan 'aligns SIC with CIC'
Earnings guarantee insurer's ‘most significant’ IP addition
VitalityLife launches mortgage plan and enhances IP
‘Simple but comprehensive’ protection for mortgages
Protection Review launches 'I Mark' rating for innovation
Issued to VitalityLife ‘Dementia and FrailCare Cover’
VitalityInvest appoints Justin Taurog as deputy CEO
Alongside raft of other changes
Yulife officially launches with £3m funding
Life insurance proposition using app, behavioural science and artificial intelligence
VitalityLife updates customer journey for Optimiser plans
Behavioural and health science data applied to underwriting process
VitalityLife enhances serious illness cover
'World-first solution' to protect against rising costs of later life
VitalityLife launches client health risk calculator
VitalityLife has launched a risk calculator that is able to work out the likelihood of clients facing ill health by putting in some basic, personal information.
Vitality UK parent company reports 17% profit growth
New business across VitalityHealth and VitalityLife increases by 12%
Emergency Risk: Pancreatitis
Pancreatitis is an ever-growing problem in the UK - the acute version at least - with strong links to alcohol for those in their mid-life, underwriter Fergus Bescoby explores
VitalityLife rolls out nurse tele-claims service
Serious illness or income protection policyholders can claim via specialist nurses rather than completing forms following pilot
Vitality enters long-term savings market
VitalityInvest designed to cater for people living longer but not saving enough
VitalityLife pays 96% of 2017 claims for life, SIC and IP
More than £60m given back to members through rewards and benefits