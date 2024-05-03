Providers 'can do much more' for later life care: Vitality

Research by Vitality, conducted among 2,000 UK adults, found that half of people (48%) were worried about the impact that developing dementia will have on them, particularly on their health, family and finances. The main reason people were worried about developing the condition was due to the impact it would have on their mental and physical health (72%), alongside the additional pressures that a diagnosis would put on their family (59%) and their ability to afford the necessary care costs (41%). Vitality said it hopes to highlight the "prime position" the industry is in to offer cons...