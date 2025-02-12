Vitality updates protection and health offering

The update to its protection offering sees Vitality launch a "market first" severity-based accident and fracture cover. It will offer pay out of up to £10,000 for a partial or complete break to a bone. The cover, which will launch on 3 March, 2025, also includes an emergency hospitalisation benefit of up to £2,000 on stays over 48 hours. Six physiotherapy sessions are also included in the product, valid after each accident and fracture claim. The slated price for the new accident and fracture cover is £7.50 per month. Adam Higgs, head of protection, St. James's Place, said: "Being ...