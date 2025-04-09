What has coffee got to do with insurance?

Last week, in an article titled ‘Why clients don't buy insurance for the freebies', Ash Borland, business coach, Ash Borland Consulting, detailed the importance of giving people the right policy for their needs, both now and in the future - a position all insurers and advisers would rightfully agree with. Protection provides people with a valuable safety net, it is there at the point of need and this should always be the focus of every adviser-client conversation. But insurance today is no longer one dimensional, merely a purchase you hope to never claim upon. Increasingly, insurers ...