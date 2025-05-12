Mental health is leading cause of sickness for half of employers

Sick leave causes and policies

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 3 min read

Mental health has been cited as the leading cause of sickness absence for nearly half of employers (48%) in 2024, employee benefits provider Unum UK has found.

According to the provider, while 70% of employers agreed that their workplace has a responsibility to support employee mental health, 65% of HR managers said their workplace offered mental health support, while 5% were unsure of any support being available. Unum's health and wellbeing app, Help@hand, recorded that stress, depression and anxiety represented 77% of all mental health appointments booked via the app last year. Jane Hulme, HR director, Unum UK, said: "Businesses that take the lead in supporting employee mental health will not only boost their team's wellbeing but also buil...

