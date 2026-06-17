VitalityLife pays out £149m in 2025

VitalityLife paid out £149 million in protection claims in 2025 across its life, serious illness and income protection products.
Life accounted for the majority of the amount paid out over the year, Vitality paid out £105m in life claims in 2025. It's life policies paid out at a rate of 99.4%, with the leading causes for claim being cancer, heart disease and stroke. Serious illness paid out £42m in 2025 at a rate of 87.3%. Cancer accounted for 64% of female claims and 41% of male claims, VitalityLife said it was the most common cause overall. Stroke and nervous system conditions were the second more common cause for serious illness claims according to the insurer. Income protection policies paid out £1.8m...
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