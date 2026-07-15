WTW partners with Perci Health to provide cancer prevention

Tackling growing cancer concerns

clock • 1 min read
Kelly McCabe, co-founder and CEO, Perci Health
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Kelly McCabe, co-founder and CEO, Perci Health

WTW has partnered with Perci Health to reduce the growing pressures on the workforce, as cancer becomes one of the fastest-growing drivers of medical claims and workforce absence.

WTW's UK absence research, which surveyed 141 UK employers, found 55% of employers report an increase in long-term absence and disability, while 51% have experienced rising short-term absence over the past two years.

Beth Husted, director of health & benefits, WTW, said: "Cancer is becoming an increasingly significant workforce health issue, affecting more working-age people and creating real challenges for employees and employers alike."

WTW's Global Medical Trends research, which surveyed 348 insurers, found cancer is now the leading contributor to medical claim expenses worldwide.

Of those surveyed, 57% of insurers identified cancer as the fastest-growing and most expensive condition, nearly 75% reported increasing cancer incidence among people under 40.

Husted said: "The appointment reflects WTW's focus on helping employers respond to one of the most significant health challenges facing workforces today."

Perci Health's services provide personalised risk assessments; guidance on NHS and additional screening options; and access to specialist nurses.

This is not the first partnership Perci Health has made to provide specialist cancer support to clients. It previously collaborated with provider Canada Life in April 2026 to support its group critical illness policies (CI) by providing 12 months of guidance through cancer treatments. 

Kelly McCabe, co-founder and CEO, Perci Health, said: "By giving people access to trusted, evidence-based information and specialist support, they can help their workforce better understand cancer risk, make informed decisions about prevention and screening, and ultimately improve outcomes."

McCabe said the scheme "empowers more people to take action before cancer has the chance to progress."

The service is now available to WTW employer clients as part of its health and wellbeing offering.

 

 

 

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