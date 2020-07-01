NHS
NHS: Physio waiting times as long as four months
Freedom of information request shows
Sedentary employees 'failing to meet' NHS guidelines
Westfield Health Wellbeing Index report finds
Industry reacts to Labour promise of 'free' dental care
'You can tell it's general election season'
Vitality makes serious illness cover changes
With child cover enhancements
Royal London enhances IP for NHS workers
Three new features added
Sixth person dies from 'mystery illness' linked to vaping
The Sun reports
Nearly half of Brits 'not able' to do 10,000 daily steps
New study from Perkbox Medical
30% of full-time employees dissatisfied with GP waiting times - NHS
Equipsme analysis finds
Ascenti launches physiotherapy app
PhysioNow
UK public 'dangerously optimistic' about long-term illness
‘100-year life’ research
NHS to provide health advice through Amazon's Alexa
To reduce pressure on GPs
Why are companies turning to virtual workplace health solutions?
Virtual GP services have doubled in three years
Brexit: Govt. healthcare promise 'not a permanent solution'
‘Further clarification’ required
Brexit: UK govt. to cover health costs of retired Brits
In the event of no deal
'Health tax' putting extra strain on NHS
Patients driven away from private healthcare cost National Health Service 'more than £1bn a decade'
People living longer but in poorer health - Public Health England
'Health Profile for England' report finds UK women's health worse than other parts of Europe
Parents of children with cancer not getting support needed - RedArc
Insurers should do more to assist families under strain following diagnosis, says nurse service
Westfield Health partners with SIV gym for mental health support
Instant access to 'transformational' mental resilience and wellbeing solutions via Healthy Extras scheme
Virtual GP services: NHS vs private
As the NHS shows signs of embracing the virtual GP concept, will the burgeoning employer-provided market face a slowdown? Asks Suzanne Clarkson
UK workers 'want dental insurance more than gym discount' - Unum Dental
Employee benefits demand reflects 5% hike in NHS dental costs within a year
Fifty-thousand-plus NHS operations cancelled this January
Further strain on National Health Service highlights need for private medical insurance products to offer safety net, National Friendly believes.
How can the government address social care funding?
With another green paper consultation on the cards, Richard Walsh examines the state of NHS funding, whether we're at a tipping point and the key questions that need to be addressed when covering social care costs.