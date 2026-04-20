Canada Life adds Perci Health to group CIC

According to Perci Health, a patient dealing with cancer has 24 unmet needs on average, with chronic fatigue, pain and a significant impact on the patient's mental health among the side effects. The addition of the support service will provide 12 months of guidance through cancer treatment for those under policy. This support comes in the form of video or phone appointments with a dedicated nurse via Perci Health's app, alongside three additional sessions with cancer clinicians provided by Canada Life. Dan Crook, managing director, protection, Canada Life, said: "How cancer affects...