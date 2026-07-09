Intermediary, LifeSearch, has promoted Nick Rixon to head of business protection and expert advice, as it aims to combine the firm’s specialist capabilities across business protection, wealth protection and complex risk into a single function.
The role covers specialist advice across all these markets, as well as high-net-worth. LifeSearch said this reflects a broader shift in the market as a growing number of cases now require specialist input as complexity continues to rise. This is reportedly driven by business ownership structures, higher sums assured, international assets, multiple income streams and more complex medical underwriting. Rixon's appointment comes as LifeSearch said it has identified business protection and wealth protection as strategic growth areas. The intermediary has recorded a 28% increase in busi...
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