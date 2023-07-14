WTW

WTW taps Punil Chaubal as insurance investment advisory leader

Insurer

WTW taps Punil Chaubal as insurance investment advisory leader

Expansion of insurance investment business

clock 14 July 2023 • 1 min read
Willis Tower Watson launches Data Science Consultancy unit for insurance

Technology

Willis Tower Watson launches Data Science Consultancy unit for insurance

To avoid 'common pitfalls'

clock 04 May 2023 • 1 min read
Industry raises £170,000 for United Against Dementia

Insurer

Industry raises £170,000 for United Against Dementia

Zurich Community Trust matched all donations

clock 13 January 2023 • 1 min read
Bupa partners with WTW to improve customer pricing outcomes

PMI

Bupa partners with WTW to improve customer pricing outcomes

Access to Radar Live pricing platform

clock 31 August 2022 • 1 min read
Most read
01

Autumn Statement 23: Government to spend £1.3bn to help people with health conditions find work

22 November 2023 • 3 min read
02

Autumn Statement 23: Protection and health industry reaction

23 November 2023 • 5 min read
03

Autumn Statement 23: Jeremy Hunt cuts NI for 27 million people

22 November 2023 • 4 min read
04

PDG's underwriting challenges: What we would like to see on mental health questions

23 November 2023 • 3 min read
05

Autumn Statement 23: Chancellor Hunt promises 110 measures to grow UK economy

22 November 2023 • 2 min read