WTW adds funeral planning support for employers

Brokerage firm, WTW, has partnered with Everest Funeral Concierge UK to offer the latter’s funeral planning and independent advocacy support to employers.
The partnership aims to help employees and their families before and after bereavements, the offering will be available to WTW's clients and employees via their existing employee benefits portfolio. Everest's advisers will be available by telephone 24/7 to support families navigating the funeral process, it aims to help employees make informed decisions, reduce admin and access guidance. Employees and families can access this human support after a death for funeral planning and research; cost comparison; and practical next steps. Additionally, the service includes WillPrepSM suppor...
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