Financial wellbeing tops concerns for employees

Financial wellbeing has been identified as the top area of concern for UK employees (59%), although it ranked as the lowest priority for employers (24%), WTW has found.
As part of its Wellbeing Diagnostic Survey, the global advisory surveyed 131 UK employers working at medium and large private sector employers. It found that while employers would preferred financial support, employers were prioritising support for mental (72%) and physical (45%) wellbeing, in light of declining mental health amongst employees and one quarter of the workforce suffering from poor physical health. WTW said that UK employers often offer foundational support for financial wellbeing, through life and disability insurance or retirement/savings programmes. However, fewer wer...
