Nine in 10 employees worry about basic living costs

Nearly nine in 10 employees (89%) were worried about affording basic living costs, while four in 10 were ‘extremely worried’ about the costs they could face, according to WTW.
The global advisory company's 2024 Global Benefits Attitudes Survey of 6,000 UK employees found a "sharp" disconnect between the financial wellbeing support that employees want from their company and what employers are delivering. Employees were most worried about affording food (77%), housing (71%), transportation (71%) and interest charges (66%). The number of employees who reported living payday to payday increased to 40% this year from 36% in 2022, while the number of employees who said they were worse off financially compared to one year ago increased to 40% this year from 24% in 20...
