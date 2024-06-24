Nine in 10 employees worry about basic living costs

The global advisory company's 2024 Global Benefits Attitudes Survey of 6,000 UK employees found a "sharp" disconnect between the financial wellbeing support that employees want from their company and what employers are delivering. Employees were most worried about affording food (77%), housing (71%), transportation (71%) and interest charges (66%). The number of employees who reported living payday to payday increased to 40% this year from 36% in 2022, while the number of employees who said they were worse off financially compared to one year ago increased to 40% this year from 24% in 20...