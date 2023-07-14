WTW taps Punil Chaubal as insurance investment advisory leader

Expansion of insurance investment business

John Brazier
clock • 1 min read
Punil Chaubal, insurance investment advisory proposition leader, WTW
Image:

Punil Chaubal, insurance investment advisory proposition leader, WTW

Willis Tower Watson (WTW) has announced the appointment of Punil Chaubal to lead the firm’s activity with insurers as its insurance investment advisory proposition leader in the UK.

Chaubal joined WTW last year as an associate director and possesses 13 years of experience across life and non-life insurance, consulting and asset management.

Prior to joining WTW, Chaubal led consultancy EY's non-life capital and sustainable finance initiatives, working with major insurers to help develop their ESG strategy (across investments and underwriting) and capital modelling.

He also held prior roles with Aviva and Direct Line Group.

Marcus Bowser, managing director "Over the past three years we've doubled the size of our insurance investment advisory business. This is a strategically important area for our insurance partners and for this reason I'm delighted to appoint Punil to lead the team.

"As a renowned expert and thought leader on sustainable finance and investment, Punil will be a major asset as we continue to innovate and develop propositions that help our clients take advantage of emerging opportunities for profitable growth and invest for a more sustainable tomorrow."

Chaubal added: "Interest rate volatility, persistent claims inflation and tough underwriting conditions are some of the challenges driving the need for greater sophistication for insurance investment portfolios.

"We are well placed to build on our strong track record in helping clients optimise their investments in this highly regulated and competitive environment."

Topics

John Brazier
Author spotlight

John Brazier

Editor at COVER

View profile
More from John Brazier

Younger employees' wellbeing hinges on sustainability issues: Bupa

Countdown to Consumer Duty: How can firms fill the vulnerability void?

More on Insurer

Ella Gardiner, protection and health social media manager, Vitality
Insurer

The Rising Stars of Protection: Ella Gardiner

“The industry could be more open to innovation, fresh thinking and new ideas”

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 13 July 2023 • 7 min read
Dr Helen Hartley, associate medical director, Aviva
Insurer

Dr Helen Hartley appointed associate medical director at Aviva

Joins from Bupa

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 13 July 2023 • 1 min read
Duncan Mosely, chief operating officer, Guardian
Insurer

Guardian becomes latest insurer to join GAIN

"We seek to improve our understanding of neurodivergent thinking"

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 12 July 2023 • 1 min read

Highlights

ProtectX7: Consumer Duty will sharpen focus on humanity of protection
Regulation

ProtectX7: Consumer Duty will sharpen focus on humanity of protection

“Who gets a better price; the earnest or the downright dishonest?”

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 29 June 2023 • 3 min read
The COVER Review June 2023: Back for Season Two!
Adviser / Broking

The COVER Review June 2023: Back for Season Two!

Now available for members to watch

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 20 June 2023 • 1 min read
Advisers 'fighting a losing battle' over fraudulent appointed representative activity
Adviser / Broking

Advisers 'fighting a losing battle' over fraudulent appointed representative activity

"These firms operate with impunity and nobody seems to be able to stop them"

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 03 July 2023 • 5 min read