WTW taps Punil Chaubal as insurance investment advisory leader

Chaubal joined WTW last year as an associate director and possesses 13 years of experience across life and non-life insurance, consulting and asset management.

Prior to joining WTW, Chaubal led consultancy EY's non-life capital and sustainable finance initiatives, working with major insurers to help develop their ESG strategy (across investments and underwriting) and capital modelling.

He also held prior roles with Aviva and Direct Line Group.

Marcus Bowser, managing director "Over the past three years we've doubled the size of our insurance investment advisory business. This is a strategically important area for our insurance partners and for this reason I'm delighted to appoint Punil to lead the team.

"As a renowned expert and thought leader on sustainable finance and investment, Punil will be a major asset as we continue to innovate and develop propositions that help our clients take advantage of emerging opportunities for profitable growth and invest for a more sustainable tomorrow."

Chaubal added: "Interest rate volatility, persistent claims inflation and tough underwriting conditions are some of the challenges driving the need for greater sophistication for insurance investment portfolios.

"We are well placed to build on our strong track record in helping clients optimise their investments in this highly regulated and competitive environment."