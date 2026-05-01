COVER Women in Protection and Health Awards 2026: Winners revealed

With over 315 entries, the awards were hotly contested, there were 22 winners and 7 highly commended entrants recognised after four rounds of judging. The evening saw attendees entertained by singer and comedian Jess Robinson, with words from Cameron Roberts, editor, COVER; and Emma Thomson, director, Women in Protection Network. Roberts said: "Each year this event brings out the best in protection and health, all of our entrants were fantastic representations of the industry, but our highly commended and winning finalists truly put their best foot forward. "I'd like to congratulat...