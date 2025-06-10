Employee benefits strategy shifting among UK businesses: WTW

Research from WTW has found that UK companies are shifting their employee benefits strategy to expand choice, tackle high cost and reallocate benefit spend to drive engagement, retention and purpose.
According to the advisory company's 2025 Benefits Trends Survey, 70% of employers were looking to expand benefit choice in the next three years, while 60% plan to tackle high costs by adopting navigation solutions to support employees using benefits. Around 57% of employers said they plan to reallocate or rebalance spend, enhance value or switch to "better-value vendors" across health, retirement and risk benefits (52%). The research found that the top issue impacting benefit strategies for UK employers this year has been rising benefit costs (64%), which is up from 57% in 2023. T...
