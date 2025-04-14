Half of businesses to extend AI use in benefits management

The Global Priorities for Employee Benefits survey by Towers Watson, a WTW business, surveyed 264 global organisations across a range of industries about their benefit strategies. The research found that employers planned to extend their technology usage to improve benefits navigation and decision-making. There was a particular focus on the use of AI to support data management, employee support and operational efficiency. Specifically, 52% of multinational headquarters considered the use of data-driven insights to be a ‘high' or ‘top priority' for enhancing the employee benefits exper...