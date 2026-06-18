Aviva to offer targeted support

Aviva is the latest provider to receive Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) approval to deliver targeted support and will launch its service this summer in a phased roll out.
The group's targeted support proposition will initially focus on its pension customers, using prompts and suggestions to communicate what typically works for individuals in similar situations. Aviva managing director of wealth Michele Golunska referred to the introduction of targeted support as an "important milestone". "Millions of people are having to make complex financial decisions without the guidance they need," she said. "Indeed, only 9% of people are believed to take full financial advice in the UK today. "Targeted support gives us the opportunity to provide people with th...
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