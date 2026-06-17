Employer demand for affordable health cover on the rise: Benenden Health

Broker research

Cameron Roberts
clock • 2 min read

Employer demand for low-cost health cover is on the rise according to broker research from healthcare provider, Benenden Health.

The research showed that 69% of brokers asked has seen an increase in enquiries for low-cost health cover over the last 12 months. The demand for low-cost health cover ranked ahead of private medical insurance (PMI) (63%) and cash plans (61%). Cost has grown in importance for employers according to Benenden Health, 87% of brokers said cost had become more influential over the last year. Small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs) are projected to grow in adoption in the near future, 88% of brokers said most of their SME clients plan to maintain or increase spend on health benefits, w...

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