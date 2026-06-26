Third of young workers said health worsened while awaiting healthcare

Healix Health research findings

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 2 min read

Almost one third (30%) of employees aged between 18-24 said their health worsened while waiting for care in the past year, compared to 7% of over-55s, according to Healix Health.

The corporate healthcare trust provider has published its Workplace Healthcare Gap Report, which surveyed 1,000 senior employer decision-makers and 1,000 UK employees within businesses offering corporate healthcare. Gen Z were the most active users of workplace healthcare benefits, these were used by 83% of 18-to-24-year-old employees, compared to 69% of over-55s.  However, Healix said that higher engagement did not equate to better outcomes. More than one third (36%) of young workers took extra time off work as they were unable to access the care they needed, compared to 13% of over-...

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Jaskeet Briah
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