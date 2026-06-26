Third of young workers said health worsened while awaiting healthcare

The corporate healthcare trust provider has published its Workplace Healthcare Gap Report, which surveyed 1,000 senior employer decision-makers and 1,000 UK employees within businesses offering corporate healthcare. Gen Z were the most active users of workplace healthcare benefits, these were used by 83% of 18-to-24-year-old employees, compared to 69% of over-55s. However, Healix said that higher engagement did not equate to better outcomes. More than one third (36%) of young workers took extra time off work as they were unable to access the care they needed, compared to 13% of over-...