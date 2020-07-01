Simplyhealth
Simplyhealth teams up with England Rugby
Five-year partnership
More than a quarter of UK adults do not brush teeth twice a day
Simplyhealth Consumer Oral Health Survey shows
COVER Webinar: How to implement long-term wellness strategies
‘Don’t just tick the box: be mindful’
Q&A: Simplyhealth's Dr Catherine Rutland
'Smile and the world smiles with you!'
Special guest added to mental health webinar this Thursday
Mental Health Awareness Week
Simplyhealth launches Smile Centre
For Denplan customers
Armed to the teeth: A simple guide to employee dental plans
eBook out now!
COVER mental health webinar on Thursday 16 May
In association with Simplyhealth
COVER Mental Health Forum: The elephant in the room
Full conference review
Simplyhealth launches GP web app service
Available via Optimise plans
COVER Roundtable: Data is king
In association with Simplyhealth
Simplyhealth sets off 'active plan' lifestyle scheme
Scheme specifically designed to help runners decrease their risk of injury
Presenteeism at work has trebled since 2010
Only 25% of organisations are tackling unhealthy workplace practices
Sugar tax: 67% say education is more effective than taxation
Seven in 10 UK adults believe people should have freedom of choice
Out now: The Adviser Guide to Dental Benefits in association with Simplyhealth
Exclusive interactive eBook featuring interviews with industry experts on having workplace dental benefits.
Simplyhealth merges with Denplan under one brand
Simplyhealth and Denplan announced the merger of the two brands at a rebranding event in central London this week.
Simplyhealth sponsors the Great Run
Simplyhealth is to become the title sponsor of the UK's biggest mass participation running series - Great Run - which includes the world's largest half marathon, the Great North Run.
SimplyHealth saleswoman sentenced for £31k PMI commission scam
An insurance saleswoman employed by SimplyHealth has been sentenced after she deliberately mis-sold large numbers of corporate health plan policies in a £31,500 commission scam.
Simplyhealth launches @AskSimplyhealth customer service
Health cash plan provider Simplyhealth has launched a dedicate customer services Twitter handle.
Simplyhealth launches cashplan for flexible benefits market
Simplyhealth has introduced an Everyday Health Plan specifically for the flexible benefits market.
Chase Templeton talks PMI growth
Fiona Murphy catches up with Chase Templeton's Warren Dickson to discuss the adviser-consolidator's latest acquisition activity and what's next on the horizon.
AXA PPP completes Simplyhealth PMI acquisition
AXA PPP healthcare has completed its acquisition of Simplyhealth's private medical insurance (PMI) business.
CMA approves Simplyhealth-AXA PPP PMI deal
The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has cleared the acquisition of Simplyhealth's private medical insurance (PMI) business by AXA PPP.
Simplyhealth releases Everyday Health Tracker and Index
Simplyhealth has teamed up with YouGov to launch a new quarterly report to track the ‘broadest picture yet' of UK health and wellbeing.