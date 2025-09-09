Workplace absence levels rise due to long-term health conditions: CIPD

29% of businesses expect wellbeing budgets to increase

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 3 min read

Workplace absence levels in the UK have increased in the past year as more working adults face long-term health conditions, research by Simplyhealth and the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development (CIPD) has found.

According to a survey of more than 1,100 employers, UK employees were off sick for nearly two full working weeks (9.4 days) on average in the last 12 months, which is up from 2023 (7.8 days) and pre-Covid-19 levels (5.8 days). The top reasons for long-term absence, classified as four weeks or more, in the workplace were: mental health, such as depression or anxiety (41%); musculoskeletal injuries, such as back pain (31%); other long-term health conditions, such as cancer (30%). This was followed by stress (28%) and acute medical conditions, such as stroke or heart attack (24%). As ...

To continue reading this article...

Join COVER for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

Jaskeet Briah
Author spotlight

Jaskeet Briah

Reporter

View profile
More from Jaskeet Briah

Shepherds Friendly partners with Alula Technologies on underwriting

LifeSearch appoints CIO to boost tech strategy

More on Employee Benefits

Bupa partners with GoJoe
Employee Benefits

Bupa partners with GoJoe

Business expansion plans

Cameron Roberts
Cameron Roberts
clock 04 September 2025 • 2 min read
Health and wellbeing supports business as much as employees: Towergate
Employee Benefits

Health and wellbeing supports business as much as employees: Towergate

Investment in wellbeing support

Cameron Roberts
Cameron Roberts
clock 19 August 2025 • 2 min read
PIB Employee Benefits acquires Atwood Benefits
Employee Benefits

PIB Employee Benefits acquires Atwood Benefits

Supporting international companies

Cameron Roberts
Cameron Roberts
clock 13 August 2025 • 1 min read