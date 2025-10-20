Most employees would take up dental cover if available

Around 79% of employees would take up dental cover if it was offered by their employer, although it is currently offered by one in three employers, Bupa Dental Insurance has found.
The provider surveyed 2,000 respondents, finding that 23% of employees ranked dental cover as one of the top three benefits that would make an employer "more attractive". This places dental cover in a similar position of value as flexible working and health insurance, Bupa said. Following the research, Bupa Dental Insurance said it is updating its Dental Plan by introducing all included preventative treatments at all Bupa Dental Care practices. It noted that around seven in 10 claims are for preventative treatments, such as check-ups and scale and polish treatments. According to th...
