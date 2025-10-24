Mortgage and protection network, HLPartnership, has appointed Laura Havard as its chief compliance officer (CCO), joining the network’s executive leadership team.
Havard has more than 20 years of experience in senior risk, compliance and governance, having worked across various lenders, banks and insurers. She has held board-level and SMF-approved roles at organisations including Loan.co.uk and Reassured, alongside senior positions with JD Williams Financial Services, Ocean Finance and PwC. Most recently, she worked as chief operating officer at Loan.co.uk, approved under SMF16 (compliance oversight) and SMF3 (executive director). Harvard was responsible for compliance and risk, working with the CEO on regulatory governance, supporting innovation ...
