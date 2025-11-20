Two thirds of businesses report stress-related absences

Simplyhealth and CIPD research

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 2 min read

Around 64% of HR professionals have reported stress-related absences in their organisation over the last year, according to research by Simplyhealth and the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development (CIPD).

The Health and wellbeing at work report, which is in its 24th edition, found that the top causes of stress were heavy workloads (41%), personal health issues (37%) and family/relationships (34%). Around 64% of organisations said they are taking steps to identify and/or reduce stress in the workplace, with 50% believing their efforts are effective. The Simplyhealth and the CIPD recently revealed that workplace absence levels in the UK have increased in the past year as more working adults face long-term health conditions. It identified stress as the cause for 26% of short-term workp...

To continue reading this article...

Join COVER for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

Jaskeet Briah
Author spotlight

Jaskeet Briah

Reporter

View profile
More from Jaskeet Briah

L&G adds two hires to leadership

Seven in 10 adults say work has positive impact on health and wellbeing

More on Group Protection

Seven in 10 adults say work has positive impact on health and wellbeing
Group Protection

Seven in 10 adults say work has positive impact on health and wellbeing

Cirencester Friendly research

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 19 November 2025 • 1 min read
Death in service benefit not understood by most adults
Group Protection

Death in service benefit not understood by most adults

30% have never heard of death in service

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 13 November 2025 • 2 min read
Keep Britain Working: 7% of UK GDP lost per year due to ill-health
Group Protection

Keep Britain Working: 7% of UK GDP lost per year due to ill-health

Sir Charlie Mayfield review published

Cameron Roberts
Cameron Roberts
clock 05 November 2025 • 4 min read