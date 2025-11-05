Partner Insight: The business case for investing in employees' mental wellbeing

Is accessible workplace support key to protecting productivity?

clock • 1 min read
Partner Insight: The business case for investing in employees' mental wellbeing

One in nine UK workers took time off for mental ill health last year, often for longer periods than physical illness. Inevitably, these absences have meant lost productivity and reduced workforce resilience.

Yet access to workplace support remains limited, with only 40% of employees covered by health plans or Employee Assistance Programmes.

The business case for investing in employee wellbeing is strong. Employers who provide mental health benefits report fewer sick days, improved retention, and better overall wellbeing. However, affordability and complexity remain barriers.

New low-cost, accessible solutions are becoming available, as Simplyhealth explains in the COVER Workplace Wellbeing hub.

With new content uploaded monthly, learn how businesses can simplify access to mental health support for staff – and even prevent conditions from impacting them.  

Explore the hub now

Topics

Related Content

Individual Protection

Bluezone Insurance launches dedicated Type 2 Diabetes cover

Individual Protection

Fyona Murphy: A look back on Mental Health in Life Insurance week

Group Protection

Talking SME Wellbeing: The power of partnerships

Adviser / Broking

Client engagement: What is the 'new normal' for protection advisers?

More on Employee Benefits

Long-term finances impact productivity: PIB Employee Benefits
Employee Benefits

Long-term finances impact productivity: PIB Employee Benefits

71% of employees want more control over benefits

Cameron Roberts
Cameron Roberts
clock 31 October 2025 • 1 min read
Older workers in demand: Barnett Waddingham
Employee Benefits

Older workers in demand: Barnett Waddingham

31% of UK employers hiring older workers

Cameron Roberts
Cameron Roberts
clock 30 October 2025 • 1 min read
Employers overestimate impact of employee benefits: GRiD
Employee Benefits

Employers overestimate impact of employee benefits: GRiD

Employees struggling to see the value

Cameron Roberts
Cameron Roberts
clock 23 October 2025 • 2 min read

Highlights

COVER Survey: Advisers damning of protection insurer service levels
Adviser / Broking

COVER Survey: Advisers damning of protection insurer service levels

"It takes longer than ever to get underwriting terms"

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 12 October 2023 • 5 min read
Online reviews trump price for young people selecting life and health cover
Individual Protection

Online reviews trump price for young people selecting life and health cover

According to latest ReMark report

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 11 October 2023 • 2 min read
ABI members with staff neurodiversity policy nearly doubles
Group Protection

ABI members with staff neurodiversity policy nearly doubles

Women within executive teams have grown to 32%

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 10 October 2023 • 3 min read