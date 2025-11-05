Partner Insight: The business case for investing in employees' mental wellbeing

One in nine UK workers took time off for mental ill health last year, often for longer periods than physical illness. Inevitably, these absences have meant lost productivity and reduced workforce resilience.

Yet access to workplace support remains limited, with only 40% of employees covered by health plans or Employee Assistance Programmes.

The business case for investing in employee wellbeing is strong. Employers who provide mental health benefits report fewer sick days, improved retention, and better overall wellbeing. However, affordability and complexity remain barriers.

New low-cost, accessible solutions are becoming available, as Simplyhealth explains in the COVER Workplace Wellbeing hub.

With new content uploaded monthly, learn how businesses can simplify access to mental health support for staff – and even prevent conditions from impacting them.

Explore the hub now