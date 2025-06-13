Spectrum.Life partners with LSE

The partnership sees Spectrum.Life support over 1,200 students and address the growing challenges of anxiety, stress and burnout, according to the provider. The university will use the provider's on-demand platform to give students access to multilingual counselling in order to allow them to fully engage more in classes, as well as to reduce dropouts and exam-related stress. Stephen Costello, CEO and co-founder, Spectrum.Life, said: "Mental health challenges significantly impact student persistence and retention in higher education, posing a critical challenge for UK institutions. ...