Simplyhealth launches new services for businesses

The product - Simply Essentials – is an annual digital healthcare subscription focussed on mental health and musculoskeletal (MSK) issues, which Simplyhealth said are the main drivers of sickness absence. It is available for employers with over 1,000 staff who want to provide a healthcare subscription and/or funding on a fully funded basis. This offering includes 24/7 access to virtual GP and nurse appointments, mental health support and counselling, and 24/7 muscle and joint pain digital assessments and self-management (physiotherapy), alongside 24/7 access to professional legal and fin...