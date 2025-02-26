Simplyhealth launches new services for businesses

Focusses on the main drivers of sickness absence

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 2 min read

Health benefits provider, Simplyhealth, has launched a new product range for businesses, aiming to enable employers to build a health benefits package tailored to their employees so they only pay for what they need.

The product - Simply Essentials – is an annual digital healthcare subscription focussed on mental health and musculoskeletal (MSK) issues, which Simplyhealth said are the main drivers of sickness absence. It is available for employers with over 1,000 staff who want to provide a healthcare subscription and/or funding on a fully funded basis. This offering includes 24/7 access to virtual GP and nurse appointments, mental health support and counselling, and 24/7 muscle and joint pain digital assessments and self-management (physiotherapy), alongside 24/7 access to professional legal and fin...

To continue reading this article...

Join COVER for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

Jaskeet Briah
Author spotlight

Jaskeet Briah

Reporter

View profile
More from Jaskeet Briah

Number of economically inactive adults returning to work is "concerningly small"

ABI names Phoenix Group CEO as president

More on Employee Benefits

Black Mountain Employee Benefits launched
Employee Benefits

Black Mountain Employee Benefits launched

New market entrant

Cameron Roberts
Cameron Roberts
clock 26 February 2025 • 1 min read
Cancer prevention: What will move the needle?
Employee Benefits

Cancer prevention: What will move the needle?

Cancer Prevention Week

Vanessa Sallows
clock 19 February 2025 • 5 min read
Santé Group acquires employee wellbeing app
Employee Benefits

Santé Group acquires employee wellbeing app

Promoting healthier lifestyles

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 12 February 2025 • 1 min read