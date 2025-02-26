Simplyhealth launches new services for businesses

Health benefits provider, Simplyhealth, has launched a new product range for businesses, aiming to enable employers to build a health benefits package tailored to their employees so they only pay for what they need.
The product - Simply Essentials – is an annual digital healthcare subscription focussed on mental health and musculoskeletal (MSK) issues, which Simplyhealth said are the main drivers of sickness absence. It is available for employers with over 1,000 staff who want to provide a healthcare subscription and/or funding on a fully funded basis. This offering includes 24/7 access to virtual GP and nurse appointments, mental health support and counselling, and 24/7 muscle and joint pain digital assessments and self-management (physiotherapy), alongside 24/7 access to professional legal and fin...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.