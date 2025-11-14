Aviva signs distribution agreement with NFU Mutual

The affiliation comes to fruition as part of Aviva's acquisition of AIG Life in 2024. Aviva announced the acquisition of AIG Life from Corebridge Financial in April 2024, in a deal worth £453m. The deal will see NFU Mutual offer insurance to members and new customers via its agency network, face-to-face sales force and non-advised telephony team. NFU Mutual will also make use of the Aviva Connect portal as part of its partnership. Daren Boys, protection portfolio distribution director, Aviva, said: "The new agreement marks further progress following the acquisition of the former AI...