MetLife UK
25% increase in protection claims for MetLife in Q1 2019
Two out of five claims paid for broken bones
More than a third believe protection does not pay out for broken bones - MetLife
'More than 600,000 people' break bones each year
Gig workers and self-employed are 'under-protected' - MetLife
Two out of three EBCs think benefit improvements are needed, research finds
Nearly two thirds of SME owners concerned about protection gap - MetLife
Employee benefits for small-to-medium-sized firms out outweighed by those of larger firms, senior managers believe
Over three million employees juggling care with work
Flexible working options supported by most employee benefit consultants, while just under half are for paid short-term leave benefits
MetLife's Dominic Grinstead named as ABI Protection Committee chair
He replaces Swiss Re's Russell Higginbotham
Rising auto-enrolment contribution an employee benefits opportunity
Upcoming launch of higher employer and employee minimum contributions offers chance to highlight value of employee benefits to clients, research by MetLife UK has revealed
The SME gap is the biggest challenge for employee benefits
Flexible and voluntary benefits within small-to-medium enterprises offer most effective solution for closing employment benefit gap, MetLife UK research finds.