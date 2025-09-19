This week's COVER Review discusses the Financial Conduct Authority's pure protection market study, provider news and everyday accidents.
COVER's editorial team, Cameron Roberts and, Jaskeet Briah, discuss the must-read stories of the week commencing 15 September 2025. The top stories this week are: The Financial Conduct Authority publishes protection market overview FCA Market Study: The problem of loaded premiums HSBC Life updates critical illness offering Aviva extends access for group protection platform Limited number of adults have protection despite rising accident cases: MetLife MetLife launches Everyday Risk Report
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.