COVER's editorial team, Cameron Roberts and, Jaskeet Briah, discuss the must-read stories of the week commencing 15 September 2025. The top stories this week are: The Financial Conduct Authority publishes protection market overview FCA Market Study: The problem of loaded premiums HSBC Life updates critical illness offering Aviva extends access for group protection platform Limited number of adults have protection despite rising accident cases: MetLife MetLife launches Everyday Risk Report