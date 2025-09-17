Limited number of adults have protection despite rising accident cases: MetLife

The number of everyday accidents has increased year-on-year, MetLife UK has found, however 10% of UK adults had accident and sickness cover in place to offer financial support.
According to the provider's second Everyday Risk Report, the number of A&E visits last year increased by 3.8% year-on-year to 26.3 million, with hospital admissions rising by 7% to 17.6m. MetLife detailed that the increase in accidents exceeds the estimated 1.2% population growth, the provider said this suggests that the UK population is "more accident prone than ever before". The top causes of accidents were tripping or falling over (36%), a sporting activity (23%), falling down the stairs (17%), a road traffic accident (16%) or falling from a height (11%). The cost common injury...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.