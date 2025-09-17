Limited number of adults have protection despite rising accident cases: MetLife

According to the provider's second Everyday Risk Report, the number of A&E visits last year increased by 3.8% year-on-year to 26.3 million, with hospital admissions rising by 7% to 17.6m. MetLife detailed that the increase in accidents exceeds the estimated 1.2% population growth, the provider said this suggests that the UK population is "more accident prone than ever before". The top causes of accidents were tripping or falling over (36%), a sporting activity (23%), falling down the stairs (17%), a road traffic accident (16%) or falling from a height (11%). The cost common injury...