Two thirds of bereaved adults stressed about funeral costs

MetLife surveyed 2,003 UK consumers who were going through a bereavement. Of those who felt stressed about funeral costs, respondents said it was because they did not know how much a funeral would cost (42%) and financial insecurity meant they were unsure if they would be able to afford the funeral (30%). Around 25% did not know if a plan was already in place that stated their loved one's wishes, with another 25% saying they were unaware if a policy was in place to cover the cost and 19% were unsure if they would be expected to pay for the funeral. Meanwhile, 21% said they knew what t...