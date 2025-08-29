Two thirds of bereaved adults stressed about funeral costs

MetLife research findings

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 2 min read

Research from provider, MetLife UK, found that adults who had a funeral for their most recent bereavement felt stressed (64%) or extremely stressed (20%) about how the cost of the funeral would be covered.

MetLife surveyed 2,003 UK consumers who were going through a bereavement. Of those who felt stressed about funeral costs, respondents said it was because they did not know how much a funeral would cost (42%) and financial insecurity meant they were unsure if they would be able to afford the funeral (30%). Around 25% did not know if a plan was already in place that stated their loved one's wishes, with another 25% saying they were unaware if a policy was in place to cover the cost and 19% were unsure if they would be expected to pay for the funeral. Meanwhile, 21% said they knew what t...

