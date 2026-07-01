COVER Customer Care Conference 2026: Roundup

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 5 min read

COVER hosted its Customer Care Conference today (1 July, 2026), focussing on supporting customers beyond the policy.

Kicking off the morning, Beth Whelan, chief strategy and data officer, Reassured discussed whether AI will ever replace an adviser. The rise in AI and data machine learning is changing customer expectations, Whelan told delegates, with customers expecting highly personalised recommendations, ongoing values and relationships rather than one off transactions. "AI should be able to understand when a customer is confused, disengaged and it should be able to adjust accordingly," Whelan said. However, it has limitations, such as lacking deeper awareness, flexibility and judgement to solv...

To continue reading this article...

Join COVER for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

Jaskeet Briah
Author spotlight

Jaskeet Briah

Reporter

View profile
More from Jaskeet Briah

Third of UK adults unsure if the NHS could fully meet their needs

COVER Customer Care Conference 2026: In pictures

More on Individual Protection

COVER Customer Care Conference 2026: In pictures
Individual Protection

COVER Customer Care Conference 2026: In pictures

Event on 1 July

COVER
clock 02 July 2026 • 1 min read
COVER Customer Care Conference 2026: Roundup
Individual Protection

COVER Customer Care Conference 2026: Roundup

COVER hosted its Customer Care Conference today (1 July, 2026), focussing on supporting customers beyond the policy.

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 01 July 2026 • 5 min read
Third of adults are not confident on coping with financial shocks
Individual Protection

Third of adults are not confident on coping with financial shocks

The Exeter research findings

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 24 June 2026 • 2 min read