ABI adds two board members

According to the association, its board operates across political, regulatory and consumer issues, leading strategic discussions in the insurance sector. Baroness Kay Swinburne, chair, ABI, said: "Jim and Pretty's appointments strengthen the ABI board at a pivotal moment for the sector. "Their strategic, operational and industry expertise will be invaluable as we continue to champion a trusted, innovative sector that helps households, businesses and the wider economy thrive." Islam is the CEO at OneFamily Group and brings over 26 years of board-level leadership in insurance, invest...