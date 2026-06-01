Three quarters of employees cut healthcare spend: Health Shield

The provider's Britain at Work report, which surveyed 2,000 employees, found that 48% pointed to the impact of the current cost-of-living on their ability to do their job, which increased to 71% for those aged between 18–27. Specifically, 33% of employees have cancelled check ups, such as dental appointments, to help with the cost-of-living crisis, which rose to 36% for women, and 34% of employees have skipped meals to help keep costs down. Women were also more likely to do this (36%) than men (31%). The research found that 72% of employees worried about the cost of living weekly or m...