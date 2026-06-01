Three quarters of employees cut healthcare spend: Health Shield

Three quarters (75%) of employees have cut back spending on routine healthcare, including appointments with opticians, dentists or physiotherapists, due to the cost of living, according to Health Shield Friendly Society.
The provider's Britain at Work report, which surveyed 2,000 employees, found that 48% pointed to the impact of the current cost-of-living on their ability to do their job, which increased to 71% for those aged between 18–27. Specifically, 33% of employees have cancelled check ups, such as dental appointments, to help with the cost-of-living crisis, which rose to 36% for women, and 34% of employees have skipped meals to help keep costs down. Women were also more likely to do this (36%) than men (31%). The research found that 72% of employees worried about the cost of living weekly or m...
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