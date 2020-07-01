Metlife
MetLife enhances master trust for SMEs
Excepted group life master trust added
MetLife enhances group life proposition for SMEs
To tackle stress
One in three employers admit 'company culture is causing stress'
60% ‘need to do more’ to support staff
Employers 'need to understand' risk of financial wellbeing - MetLife
Issues begin to rise
Paradigm Protect partners with MetLife
To offer 'difficult to get' individual protection
MetLife partners with iPipeline
For accident and hospital cover
Parents missing work to care for unwell kids - MetLife
More than two in five
Openwork appoints Claire Oldstein as marketing director
She joins adviser network after 10 years at Metlife
MAXIS GBN launches international employee benefits venture
MAXIS Global Wellness aims to help multinational organisations tackle rising healthcare costs with toolkits, regional analysis and local medical services
Over three million employees juggling care with work
Flexible working options supported by most employee benefit consultants, while just under half are for paid short-term leave benefits
MetLife's Dominic Grinstead named as ABI Protection Committee chair
He replaces Swiss Re's Russell Higginbotham
COVER Customer Care Awards 2018: Shortlist announced!
Our annual awards ceremony takes place at Jumeirah Carlton Tower, London, on Friday 18 May
MetLife pulls plug on wealth management business
MetLife UK is closing its wealth management arm to new business, saying the challenge of long-term interest rates has made it difficult to deliver value.
Metlife introduces accident and hospital cover solution
MetLife has launched a MultiProtect accident and hospital cover solution.
MetLife includes health check-ups in wellness week
All 400 staff at MetLife are being offered individual health consultations on key issues such as Body Mass Index and cholesterol levels.
Employee benefits 'drive loyalty and engagement' - Metlife
More than a third of employees say the benefits they are offered at work in addition to salary and holiday entitlements increased their loyalty to their employer, according to research from MetLife Employee Benefits.
A fifth of over-50s expect to sell homes to fund care
Almost a fifth, (18%) of the over-50s expect to have to sell their homes if they become ill in old age and need to fund long-term care, research from MetLife has shown.
Older worker should not be seen as a problem - MetLife
Employers estimate up to a third of their staff would struggle to continue in their current jobs past traditional retirement ages, according to MetLife Employee Benefits.
Advisers want LTC at the heart of retirement planning -MetLife
Advisers believe long-term care should be at the heart of retirement planning following the Budget overhaul of pensions, research for MetLife shows.
Metlife to sponsor UK Badminton
MetLife is launching its UK sponsorship of the Badminton World Federation (BWF) Superseries with the All England Open at the National Indoor Arena in Birmingham next month.
SMEs suffer from staff illness and absence
Nearly one in five (17%) small and medium sized businesses (SMEs) suffered significant disruption from staff illness and absence in the past year, according to findings from Metlife.
MetLife looking to partner with pension provider
MetLife is in talks with a major pension provider to integrate its group life and income protection products with the auto enrolment of the SME market beginning later this year.
MetLife launches early intervention group income protection offering
MetLife Employee Benefits has expanded its group income protection offering with the launch of an early intervention policy.
Cost key reason for EBC benefits recommendations
Just over half (54%) of employee benefits consultants (EBCs) say they always recommend their clients to take employee benefits offered by their employer, research reveals.