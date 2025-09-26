IPTF launches ASU Matrix

The Income Protection Task Force (IPTF) has launched its Accident, Sickness and Unemployment (ASU) Matrix to support advisers in writing more ASU business.
The IPTF introduced ASU to its portfolio in February this year, its Matrix aims to offer a comparison of ASU providers; access to product information; and ability to quote, apply or refer ASU business. Upon launch, the Matrix includes details on products including Income Bee, Keystone, National Assurance and Realm Protection. The association said that ASU has generated "significant interest" as an alternative to traditional income protection (IP) and as a way to increase financial inclusivity. The IPTF hosted a webinar alongside MetLife and National Friendly earlier this year, the ...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.