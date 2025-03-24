MetLife pays out £224m in group claims in 2024

99% of group life claims paid

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 1 min read

Protection and employee benefits provider, MetLife UK, paid out £224 million in employee benefit claims in 2024.

Specifically, MetLife paid out more than £19m across 6,309 payments for its group income protection (GIP) offering. As for its group life claims, MetLife paid out £205m to 1,689 customers, with 95% of group life payments paid within 2.5 working days. MetLife told COVER that the pay out rate for group life claims was over 99%, although it did not share the pay out rate for GIP. The provider said the reason for denied claims was that they were not covered under terms. Charlotte O'Brien, head of employee benefits, MetLife UK, said its turnaround time for claims helps to make the lives...

